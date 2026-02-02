Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Rises By 51.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,331 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 4,177 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. 1,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULTP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A., the company delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury and cash management solutions, and mortgage origination services.

In addition to traditional banking, Fulton Financial offers wealth management and brokerage services, as well as insurance and leasing products designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

