Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.02 and last traded at $226.10, with a volume of 773377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 659.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,212,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,418,000 after buying an additional 1,052,498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after buying an additional 887,305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $131,375,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

