Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,258 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 10,774 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventide High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ELCV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,627. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Eventide High Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.1839 dividend. This is a boost from Eventide High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation. ELCV was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Eventide.

