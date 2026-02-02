Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (AJG, BBU, BC, BEP, CAS, CAT, CFR, CLS, CNI, CNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 2nd:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $283.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $101.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$153.00 to C$146.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$149.00 to C$147.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$166.00 to C$164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$150.00 to C$147.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$44.30 to C$44.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $92.00 to $97.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$106.00 to C$107.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $398.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$300.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $1,090.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from C$165.00 to C$240.00.

