Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Grows By 50.2%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,764,750 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the December 31st total of 1,841,263 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,695,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,695,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Trading Up 3.0%

Institutional Trading of SAP

SAP stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,434. The stock has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $195.12 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.