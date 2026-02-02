Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $362.08 and last traded at $357.83. Approximately 244,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 455,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price target on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $365.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.35.

Saia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Saia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

