Insider Buying: Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,470. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Community Bancorp. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Community Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

