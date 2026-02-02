Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,619 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 35,414 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCGWW. The company was formed in mid-2021 with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, capital stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination – commonly known as a SPAC, or blank check company.

To date, Binah Capital Group has no operating business, revenues or assets other than cash held in trust.

