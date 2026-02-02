Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,504 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 5,247 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Biofrontera Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BFRIW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of dermatology products. Founded in 1997, the company focuses on therapies for skin diseases through innovative drug and device combinations. Its core business centers on photodynamic therapy, where a photosensitizing agent is activated by a specialized light source to treat precancerous and cancerous skin conditions.

The company’s flagship product, Ameluz, is a topical formulation of aminolevulinic acid used in conjunction with the BF-RhodoLED irradiation device.

