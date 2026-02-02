Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,050 and last traded at GBX 5,045.67, with a volume of 23351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,930.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,768.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,591.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Mark Robson acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,451 per share, with a total value of £5,163.16. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

