Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,494,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 607,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

