Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Issues Earnings Results

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 3.0%

AKBTY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey’s banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank’s principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

