AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $26.40. AB SKF shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1,254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research lowered AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB SKF Stock Performance

AB SKF Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

