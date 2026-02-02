Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $77.22. Rich Sparkle shares last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 37,515 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rich Sparkle currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

