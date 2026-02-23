Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

