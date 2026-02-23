Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $298.54.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $195.06 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $474.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.72 and a 200 day moving average of $293.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

