Short Interest in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Drops By 17.7%

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,241,381 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 7,584,968 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,689,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,689,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.96. 884,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,846. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.52. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $475.01 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.71.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

