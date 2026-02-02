Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,197,995 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,666,966 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,434.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,434.4 days.

Dno Asa Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Dno Asa stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.68. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Established in 1971, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in key international markets. DNO’s strategy centers on high-margin, long-life oil fields and value accretion from early-stage exploration successes.

The company’s core assets are concentrated in the Middle East, notably in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where it operates the Tawke and Peshkabir fields under long-term production sharing contracts.

