Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.37, but opened at $60.89. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 3,719,569 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

