JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,031,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $538,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCPI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of JCPI opened at $48.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk. JCPI was launched on Mar 31, 2010 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

