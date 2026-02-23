Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2,034.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $219.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

