Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 202,373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

