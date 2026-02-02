Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AORT. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Artivion stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Artivion has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $300,979.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,894.12. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 47,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,133,815.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,675.12. This represents a 51.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 234,511 shares of company stock worth $10,612,452 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Artivion by 402.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

