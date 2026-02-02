Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 2.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 40,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $820.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Vinci Compass Investments has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

