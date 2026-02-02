Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,356,718 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 7,332,320 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,662,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,662,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. 14,535,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,438,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.