Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $200.24 and last traded at $203.27, with a volume of 450982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

