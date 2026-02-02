Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 3852013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, CEO Craig Packer bought 83,200 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,043.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $218,884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 757,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,527,000 after acquiring an additional 811,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,528,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,454,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,005,000 after purchasing an additional 659,025 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

