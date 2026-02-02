Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 48,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 16,949 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $49.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,145,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,559,000 after buying an additional 1,492,438 shares during the last quarter.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

