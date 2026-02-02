Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 48,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 16,949 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $49.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
