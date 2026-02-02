FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,853 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 16,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FATBB

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.02.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc is a global franchising company specializing in multi-brand full-service and fast-casual restaurants. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company focuses on expanding and supporting a diverse portfolio of restaurant concepts through franchising agreements and corporate-owned locations. Its platform-driven approach aims to provide operational expertise, marketing support and supply chain efficiencies to franchise partners.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Yalla Mediterranean, among others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.