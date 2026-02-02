Short Interest in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Rises By 60.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 500,053 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 312,277 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 804,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 804,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. 443,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 215,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 55,398 shares during the last quarter.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. PFFA was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Virtus.

