Short Interest in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Rises By 60.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 500,053 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 312,277 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 804,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 804,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PFFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. 443,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $22.50.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. PFFA was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Virtus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- GOLD ALERT
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.