Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) vs. Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Critical Analysis

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quaterra Resources and Western Copper & Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 1 1 3.50

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Western Copper & Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -322.00

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Quaterra Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

