Financial Comparison: BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and BYD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.11 -$4.43 billion ($3.39) -1.45 BYD $108.10 billion 0.94 $5.60 billion $0.71 16.38

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nissan Motor and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 630.81%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -7.39% -3.09% -0.89% BYD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Nissan Motor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

