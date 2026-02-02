iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,783,158 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,135,191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,594,561 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,594,561 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.48. The stock had a trading volume of 258,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

