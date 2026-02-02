AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.3670, with a volume of 55097169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

The stock has a market cap of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

