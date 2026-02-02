Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $87.0860, with a volume of 86338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,357,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 485,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

