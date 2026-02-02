Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.20 and last traded at $247.0820, with a volume of 3699389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.87.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

