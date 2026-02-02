FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.0580, with a volume of 107349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

