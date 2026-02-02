Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 17570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.9418.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $717.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 179.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 83.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

