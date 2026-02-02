Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 15302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.7189.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Park Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 239,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

