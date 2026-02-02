Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 398,461 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 309,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Camber Energy Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 92,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -2.14. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of onshore hydrocarbon assets in the United States. The company focuses on identifying opportunities in proven resource plays where it can apply modern drilling and completion techniques to enhance production and recover reserves cost-effectively.

Camber Energy’s core producing properties are located in South Louisiana and East Texas, with an emphasis on natural gas and light oil reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.