Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Drops By 36.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 739,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 1,163,918 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 334.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 334.9 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $30.64. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom is a leading independent operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructure in Europe. Headquartered in Madrid, the company specializes in the development, management and leasing of passive and active network assets for mobile network operators, broadcasters, public safety agencies and enterprise clients. Its core offerings include traditional tower sites, rooftop installations and in-building distributed antenna systems (DAS), alongside newer solutions such as small cells, fiber connectivity and edge computing nodes.

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Abertis Infraestructuras, Cellnex has grown rapidly through a combination of organic roll-outs and strategic acquisitions.

