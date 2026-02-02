IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $17.3240, with a volume of 236637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 86.65%.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 998.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the first quarter worth about $4,209,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,367,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 938,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 163,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

