Analyzing CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarePayment Technologies and Pediatrix Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pediatrix Medical Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given CarePayment Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarePayment Technologies is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Pediatrix Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Pediatrix Medical Group 8.44% 20.45% 7.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Pediatrix Medical Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pediatrix Medical Group $2.01 billion 0.92 -$99.07 million $1.90 11.33

CarePayment Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

