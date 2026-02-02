Financial Review: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Darling Ingredients”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $2.32 billion 1.28 $216.20 million $1.68 14.80 Darling Ingredients $5.84 billion 1.26 $278.88 million $0.67 69.62

Profitability

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darling Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BellRing Brands and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 9.33% -95.87% 29.63% Darling Ingredients 1.84% 2.39% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BellRing Brands and Darling Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 1 6 11 0 2.56 Darling Ingredients 1 1 8 1 2.82

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.88%. Darling Ingredients has a consensus price target of $48.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Darling Ingredients.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats BellRing Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

