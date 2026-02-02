Short Interest in Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Increases By 26.3%

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 601 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 476 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.21.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

