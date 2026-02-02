iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.7050, with a volume of 83794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.6754.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

