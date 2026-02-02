Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 791.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $163,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $102.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

See Also

