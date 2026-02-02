Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after buying an additional 1,097,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 54.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,353,000 after buying an additional 949,829 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at $63,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 168.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,025,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,585,000 after acquiring an additional 643,074 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $212,874.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,490,286.19. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 244,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.