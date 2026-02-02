AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 $TJUL

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,877 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJUL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 261.5% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

