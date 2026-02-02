AGF Management Ltd. Has $148.05 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,613,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462,480 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $148,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.65 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
